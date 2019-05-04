Vehicle found in water off state Route 162 near Orting

A vehicle was found partially submerged in a body of water off state Route 162 near Orting Saturday afternoon, the Washington State Patrol said.

It’s unknown if there is anyone inside the vehicle, said State Patrol spokeswoman Trooper Johnna Batiste.

The car was reported just before 3 p.m. about 30 to 15 feet off of Pioneer Way East near the Voight Creek Hatchery, east of Orville Road East.

Batiste said there were no known witnesses to the vehicle entering the water and therefore authorities don’t know how long the vehicle as been there.

Traffic is currently being routed via one lane while crews investigate the vehicle.