Latest News ‘He fits everything we value here.’ Mariners draft college pitcher with No. 20 pick June 04, 2019 12:01 AM

Seattle Mariners director of amateur scouting Scott Hunter discusses George Kirby, who the organization selected with the No. 20 pick in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft on Monday, June 3, 2019 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash.