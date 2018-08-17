Top 9 things Washington restaurant inspectors look for during inspections

Sprouts, 13314 Bothell Everett Highway across the parking lot from the McMenamins in Mill Creek, opens Wednesday. Whole Foods in the Village at Totem Lake, 12501 120th Ave NE, Kirkland, opens Thursday.
Washington's first Sprouts Farmers Market is opening Aug. 15 in Mill Creek. Thousands have already expressed interest in attending on its Facebook events page. The store is one of 13 the grocer is opening nationwide in the third quarter.
Kroger's new self-scanning technology continues to roll out at stores throughout Washington State. Local shoppers can experience it at Fred Meyer grocery stores in Bonney Lake starting Aug. 29 and in Puyallup on Sept. 26.
BBQ2U in Gig Harbor is the region's first Central-Texas style barbecue joint. The family tray is enough to feed two to three diners. It comes with three choices from a selection of seven types of barbecue. Sauce, as always, is served on the side.
Bliss Small Batch Creamery is working on opening its University Place store. In the meantime, diners can find it serving ice cream at its trailer. It also will be sending Bliss ice cream tricycles to sell packaged novelties at popular locations.
Molly Schuyler, the #1 ranked independent competitive eater in the world, topped her own world record for the second consecutive year in the Hwy 55 Burger, Shakes & Fries World Hamburger Eating Championship.