Photos: Community gets first look at Dune Peninsula Park

Children play with paper kites as members of the community gather during the opening of Dune Peninsula and the Wilson Way trail bridge in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, July 6, 2019. The project broke ground in 2015, comes more than 30 years after the Asarco Smelter was shut down.

Photographer: Joshua Bessex
Joshua Bessex
Scenes from the opening of Dune Peninsula and the Wilson Way trail bridge in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, July 6, 2019. The project broke ground in 2015, comes more than 30 years after the Asarco Smelter was shut down.
Children enjoy paper kites from the top of a sail hill at the opening of Dune Peninsula and the Wilson Way trail bridge in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, July 6, 2019. The project broke ground in 2015, comes more than 30 years after the Asarco Smelter was shut down.
Flowers are seen during the opening of Dune Peninsula and the Wilson Way trail bridge in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, July 6, 2019. The project broke ground in 2015, comes more than 30 years after the Asarco Smelter was shut down.
Mayor Victoria Woodards enjoys a slide during the opening of Dune Peninsula and the Wilson Way trail bridge in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, July 6, 2019. The project broke ground in 2015, comes more than 30 years after the Asarco Smelter was shut down.
People explore the park during the opening of Dune Peninsula and the Wilson Way trail bridge in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, July 6, 2019. The project broke ground in 2015, comes more than 30 years after the Asarco Smelter was shut down.
A child plays with a paper kite in the grass during the opening of Dune Peninsula and the Wilson Way trail bridge in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, July 6, 2019. The project broke ground in 2015, comes more than 30 years after the Asarco Smelter was shut down.
Children play during the opening of Dune Peninsula and the Wilson Way trail bridge in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, July 6, 2019. The project broke ground in 2015, comes more than 30 years after the Asarco Smelter was shut down.
People walk along the Wilson Way trail bridge connecting Point Defiance Park to the Ruston Way waterfront during the opening of Dune Peninsula and the Wilson Way trail bridge in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, July 6, 2019. The project broke ground in 2015, comes more than 30 years after the Asarco Smelter was shut down.
People walk along the Wilson Way trail bridge connecting Point Defiance Park to the Ruston Way waterfront during the opening of Dune Peninsula and the Wilson Way trail bridge in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, July 6, 2019. The project broke ground in 2015, comes more than 30 years after the Asarco Smelter was shut down.
