South Sound Business People

The Doty Group, in Tacoma has announced new staff.
▪ Sally McColloch,will be serving as a senior tax manager, working closely with individuals with personal, estate and trust taxation. She also works with a variety of closely held businesses in the industries of real estate development, property management, professional services, and hospitality. She received her bachelor’s degree from Scripps College, Claremont, Calif. and has more than 25 years of public accounting experience
▪ Jordan Poore has joined the firm as a staff accountant. She will work alongside team members in various departments including tax, audit, litigation and valuation, and accounting services. She received her bachelor’s degree from Northwest Missouri State University and recently moved to the Tacoma area.
▪ Michael Nesland has been named chief financial officer for Burkhart Dental Supply in Tacoma. He will lead the accounting and financial operations and is a member of the executive team. Nesland earned a bachelor's degree from Seattle Pacific University and a MBA from the University of Washington. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a Chartered Global Management Accountant. Prior to joining Burkhart, Nesland was corporate controller for Hydraulex Global.
▪ Dr. Uchenna Baker has recently been named vice president for student affairs and dean of students at the University of Puget Sound. In her new role,she will be responsible for the overall vision and leadership for student affairs and will ensure coordination of programs and services, assessment, and planning. Baker comes to the university from Elon University in North Carolina, where she served as assistant dean of campus life and director of residence life. She held previous roles at University of North Carolina, Wilmington; Utica College (New York); and Rutgers University (New Jersey). Baker earned a master’s degree in counseling psychology and a bachelor’s degree, both from Rutgers University, and a Ph.D. through a joint program of Rutgers University and the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
