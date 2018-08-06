You’ll have to wait a bit longer for Tacoma Sky Zone

Sky Zone’s Tacoma debut will take a little longer.
The indoor recreational park, west of Tacoma Community College at 1680 S. Mildred St., was scheduled to open about the first of September.
In response to a News Tribune query Monday, Val Gregory, a Canyon Rim Capital partner, said via email that the opening “will now likely be toward the end of the year sometime.”
Longer-than-expected architecture planning was cited as a reason in the delay. Its website has the site listed as “coming soon.”
Sky Zone plans for the site include “ninja obstacle courses, zip line, euro trampolines, stunt fall, air floor, large freestyle course, trampoline dodge ball, trapeze and more,” according to its release earlier this year.
It also will have a cafe and Wi-Fi-enabled waiting area with charging stations.
