This global running brand is leaving Sumner for the Midwest, taking 61 jobs with it

Brooks Running, a sports gear and apparel company, has announced that it will be closing its distribution center in Sumner and moving to Whitestown, Indiana.
The Sumner distribution center at 142nd Ave. E has been in operation for 20 years and has 61 full-time employees.
“The reason why we’re moving it to Indiana is to just get closer to our customers,” Brooks Running spokeswoman Danielle Pepperl said. “By moving it to the Midwest, we’re able to better facilitate shipment to all of our customers across the United States and globally.”
The move will happen in early 2019. The news was shared to Sumner employees in early 2017.
“We anticipate there will be some opportunity in our new Whitestown, Indiana facility for current employees who are interested in making that move, and we’re working with each employee individually to develop a transition plan,” Pepperl said.
The new facility will serve as the Brooks North American Distribution Center and is expected to create more than 130 new jobs by 2023, according to a statement released by Brooks.
“Brooks plans to build a new world-class facility that spans more than 400,000 square feet and features leading product handling technology that will enable the company to continue its focus on excellent customer service and deliver products to runners more efficiently,” the statement continued.
After Brooks moves, the city of Sumner anticipates a new business to move into the warehouse, but there is currently no news on who that will be, spokeswoman Carmen Palmer said.
“Brooks Running has been a great partner with the community while they had their distribution center here in Sumner,” Palmer said. “We’re sad to see them leave but wish them well as their company continues to grow and develop. Our industrial area has an interesting mix of businesses that are constructing airplane parts, working with reclaimed wood, roasting coffee, etc. It will be interesting to see who moves into the space next.”
Brooks formed in 1914 and produces footwear, apparel and accessories for running. A majority of the company’s business is done through third-party retailers including Nordstrom, Finish Line, Foot Locker and Zappos.com.
There are three major Brooks offices in the United States, one them being headquarters in Seattle. That office will not be moving. Offices in Vancouver, Canada and Amsterdam also will stay put.
