Credit union’s pub-style design comes to Point Ruston

O Bee Credit Union opened its newest branch July 24 in Point Ruston.
Step inside, and you might not realize it’s a credit union.
O Bee has ditched the sterile interiors of the financial world for a brew-pub feel, complete with decorative taps, wood hop barrels, historic brewery images and brass railings. The credit union says the look celebrates its history as the original credit union of the Olympia Brewery.
Tenino is the only other O Bee branch location with similar design.
O Bee representative Chrysinthia Bean told The News Tribune via email: “Our Tenino and Point Ruston branches are currently the only two featuring the ‘Brew Pub’ theme but there are plans for more ‘Pub’ themed branches in the works”
You can check out the new look for yourself from 3-5 p.m. Aug. 25 during a grand opening celebration at the branch, 5062 Main Street, Tacoma.
In addition, the credit union this week introduced a Pabst Blue Ribbon themed credit card, its latest in a line of brewery-inspired cards.
The credit union also offers Olympia and Rainier Beer cards.
