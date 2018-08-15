Does your McDonald’s look different? It soon will.

McDonald’s this week announced it’s going go for a major upgrade with its Washington state locations.
The company and its franchisees are sinking approximately $126 million this year through 2019 on construction and modernization of more than 170 sites in the state, according to its news release.
By 2020, the plan is to have almost all sites updated.
McDonald’s media representative Rainey Lindsay told The News Tribune: “We have approximately 265 restaurants in the state of Washington, and 15 in the Seattle area. Approximately half of these restaurants have already undergone modernization. By the end of 2019, our goal is to be almost completely modernized in the state of Washington.”
Among the changes listed:
▪ Modernized dining rooms with globally and locally inspired décor, new furniture and refreshed exterior designs.
▪ Enhanced customer experience with digital self-order kiosks.
▪ Remodeled counters for new table service, so guests can relax while their food is being made.
▪ New digital menu boards inside and at the drive-thru.
▪ New designated parking spots for curbside pick-up through mobile order and pay.
▪ Expanded McCafé counters and larger display cases.
“McDonald’s has also introduced McDelivery with Uber Eats at more than 5,000 U.S. restaurants,” according to the news release.
All of this comes on the heels of the unveiling of McDonald’s flagship site in Chicago, a rather dramatic departure from its existing models. It resembles an Apple Store more than something Ronald McDonald would be advertising.
The 19,000-square-foot steel-and-timber restaurant “was inspired by McDonald’s commitment to sustainability and has abundant green spaces and energy saving features,” the chain says on its blog.
