After $5 million makeover, Holiday Inn ready to make new impression in Tacoma

You may have noticed while driving on Interstate 5 that Tacoma’s former Red Lion Hotel has become a new Holiday Inn.
The News Tribune recently sent some questions about the $5 million makeover to Paul Sandhu of Tacoma South Hospitality. Sandhu said TSH has owned the property at 8402 Hosmer St. since 2014 with the intention of renovating.
He said the goal was to return the property to some akin to its glory days when it was a Sherwood Inn, first built in 1965.
The new design, Holiday Inn’s H4 concept, is similar to one that debuted last year in Bellingham.
Here are more details from Sandhu:
Q: What’s new at the hotel?
A: The hotel went through a 16-month full interior and exterior renovation. The exterior was taken down to the wood-frame structure and a new stucco system applied. On the interior, there was a full renovation of guestrooms, including new doors, lights, furniture, beds, quartz tub surround and countertops, LED mirrors, all under the new Holiday Inn H4 design package. There’s also a new lobby, restaurant, lounge and 4,000 square feet of meeting space.
Q: What does the restaurant feature?
A: The restaurant is a new concept by Holiday Inn called Toast to Toast, with a modern American fast-casual dining experience, including our Coca-Cola and peach jalapeños wings, tomato-bacon jam and peach syrup.
Q: When did you reopen?
A: Hotel officially opened as the Holiday Inn Hotel on May 22.
Q: What is the price range for room rates?
A: Guestrooms range from $139 to $249 for our executive suites that are 700 square feet.
Q: Anything else people need to know about the site?
A:This hotel was and has been a longtime landmark. The full renovation has restored the hotel to have a strong future for the coming 50 years.
