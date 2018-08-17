New co-working space for entrepreneurs, freelancers opens in Tacoma

South Tacoma Business District is gaining a new space for entrepreneurs.
SURGE South Tacoma has opened in a refurbished more-than-century-old building at 5401 S. Tacoma Way.
According to Alice Lubic, spokeswoman for SURGE, “We had our soft opening on Aug. 13 and are actively accepting memberships.”
The site offers monthly memberships, cost of which includes utilities and amenities like high-speed internet, printing, incoming mail service, conference room bookings, coffee/tea and access to a private parking lot, according to its release. There are four levels of membership starting at $50 a month and going up to more than $250 a month.
SURGE Tacoma has spent the past few years working with startups, freelancers and entrepreneurs providing offices and shared workspaces in Tacoma, along with offering other resources and networking opportunities. Its flagship location is at 2367 Tacoma Ave S.
The Union Club also is a part of the SURGE Tacoma network. All of the locations are owned by Eli and Amber Moreno.
According to Lubic: “When the Union Club building was purchased and converted into co-working spaces, the Morenos kept the Union Club name to pay homage to the original use of the building. As the building layout, pricing plan and feel differ from our SURGE locations, we have kept the Union Club separate, but as a sister property linked to SURGE in ownership, management and events.”
More information on SURGE South Tacoma is available on its Facebook page or email info@surgesouthtacoma.com or call 253-444-1868.
For Union Club information, go to unionclubtacoma.com.
For SURGE general information, go to surgetacoma.com.
