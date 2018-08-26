South Sound Business People

Julia White has joined JayRay Ads & PR in Tacoma, as a graphic designer. She will be on the creative and strategic communication project teams for creative development, digital design, branding and more. White received a bachelor’s degree from Western Washington University. She has experience in designing logos, catalogs, apparel and museum exhibits.
Lisa Stirgus has been named senior vice president and chief experience officer for Harborstone Credit Union in Tacoma. She leads the retail network of member experience including the branch, contact center, indirect lending, marketing and community development teams. Stirgus has 22 years in the financial services industry most recently overseeing a network of 38 branches.
Terry Rutland recently joined Penny Lane Financial in Tacoma, as a senior loan officer. He has more than 17 years experience in the mortgage business and is a Certified Mortgage Advisor. He specializes in knowing current loan products and the extensive guidelines including underwriting.
April Sage joins Columbia Bank in Tacoma, as a commercial banking team leader. She has more than 18years experience and is a recent graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School. She works out of the bank’s headquarters in downtown Tacoma.
James Rooney has been named a trust estate specialist for Columbia Trust Company in Tacoma. In this role he will provide oversight in the management of all real estate holdings for clients. Rooney has 17 years of experience in the real estate industry. He is a graduate from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Arizona.
Aaron Hawkinson has also joined Penny Lane Financial as a personal lines manager specializing in insurance for individuals including protection of home, autos, RVs, boats and more with life insurance. He has 12 years of experience in property casualty and life insurance industry.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
