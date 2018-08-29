Puyallup Hobby Lobby opening pushed to Sept. 10

From the initial announcement in May 2017, Hobby Lobby fans have been awaiting the opening of the chain’s Puyallup store.
It looks like Sept. 10 will be the grand opening of the store at 201 37th Ave. SE, Suite A.
Labor Day was the tentative opening date advertised Wednesday morning before an afternoon update, pushing the date to the 10th, was made on the corporate website and on its Facebook page.
No specific reasons were given for the delay.
Once open, store hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; closed Sundays.
The store site was formerly the home of Top Food/Haggen grocery, now redeveloped with the crafts store and a Harbor Freight Tools.
