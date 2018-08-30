Spanaway now home to first Walmart Pickup Tower in state

The tower is here.
Spanaway’s Walmart Supercenter is the first in the state to get the company’s latest digital innovation: its Pickup Tower.
“We’re excited for our new Pickup Tower and Online Grocery Pickup,” co-manager Joey Walker said in a news release. “We’ve had interested customers asking about these new services for months, and we’re looking forward to unveiling these new, convenient experiences for customers that save them time and money.”
The store at 20307 Mountain Highway E. was to debut the tower Friday (Aug. 31).
The revamped store also will feature a new electronics department with interactive displays, expanded pharmacy with a wellness consultation room, updated hardware and apparel departments and updated restrooms, among other improvements.
The store refresh is part of Walmart’s $56 million reinvestment in 16 stores in the state. In May, Lakewood’s Supercenter unveiled its new features.
Comments