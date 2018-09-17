Clinics to open in Tacoma and Puyallup for patients 65 and over

Two clinics are on the way for older residents seeking medical care in Tacoma and Puyallup.
Iora Health, partnering with Humana, is opening clinics at 5006 Center St., Suite R, in Tacoma and at 3705 S. Meridian Ave., Suite B, in Puyallup.
The Tacoma clinic will open Oct. 1; the Puyallup clinic on Oct. 8.
Serving Medicare patients 65 and over, the clinics tout offering more time with doctors and a care team that includes doctors, nurse practitioners, health coaches and behavioral health specialists.
The clinics will provide round-the-clock access to doctors by phone for urgent needs; same and next day appointments; onsite labs and access to in-network specialists to coordinate care. They also will offer online scheduling and access to records.
“The new practices mean that Humana Medicare Advantage members in Washington have access to Iora’s six primary care practices,” according to Iora Health.
The practices will accept original Medicare, as well as Humana Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO and Dual Eligible Special Needs plans for residents eligible for Medicare or Medicaid, the company said.
“In the four years that Iora Primary Care has been caring for patients in Washington, we have seen that by investing in relationships with people, you can help them live happier and healthier,” said Dr. Carroll Haymon, Washington medical director at Iora Primary Care. “Patients have seen a 50 percent decrease in hospitalizations and a 20 percent decrease in ER visits.”
Iora Health and Humana have clinics in Seattle, Federal Way, Renton and Shoreline, and in Arizona and Colorado.
