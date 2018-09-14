Planet Fitness marks grand opening of five gyms in region

Planet Fitness has rebranded four area gyms and is marking the end of new construction at a fifth.
To mark the occasion, the fitness chain plans five grand openings with raffles and prizes.
The four refreshed sites formerly were Fitness Evolution gyms in Bremerton, Federal Way, North Seattle and Everett. The fifth gym is in Mill Creek.
According to the chain, the four refurbished gyms have been undergoing “extensive remodeling efforts” since February 2017.
“As part of its continued commitment to the Seattle community, Planet Fitness will continue upgrading these clubs through 2019 to feature all new, state-of-the-art strength training equipment and locker room facilities,” the company said.
Grand opening celebration times:
▪ Sept. 17: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 4310 Wheaton Way, Bremerton; 4-7:30 p.m., 1211 S. 320th St., Federal Way.
▪ Sept. 18: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 7621 Evergreen Way, Everett; 4-7:30 p.m., 13201 Aurora Ave. N., North Seattle.
▪ Sept. 19: 11:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 13314 Bothell Everett Highway, Mill Creek.
Additionally, the chain says it expects to open a new gym next year in Olympia. No details were available.
More information on Planet Fitness is available at PlanetFitness.com.
