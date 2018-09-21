Retailers offering perks to attract seasonal workers for the holidays

Amid low unemployment in the area and a major entry-level job fair coming up in Tacoma, retailers needing seasonal help are offering perks that include in-store discounts and enticements to lure workers.
Here’s a roundup:
▪ Gap: The clothing retailer is hiring 65,000 nationwide for Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta and Old Navy stores.
“Seasonal associates will enjoy the same merchandise discount, wellness offerings and flexible scheduling as the company’s current associates,” according to the retailer. “Gap Inc.’s employee merchandise discount includes 50 percent off regular-priced merchandise at Gap, Banana Republic and Old Navy stores; 30 percent off at Outlet and Factory stores; and 25 percent off at Athleta stores.
Jobs include positions such as sales floor help and nonstore positions that can involve coordinating shipments from distribution centers to stores, fulfilling customers’ orders from online, mobile or in-store and handling calls at customer call centers.
Those interested can apply in person from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 6 at Gap, Gap Outlet, Banana Republic, Banana Republic Factory, Old Navy stores and select distribution and call centers.
More details are at jobs.gapinc.com/home
▪ Kohl’s: It plans to hire 90,000 seasonal associates nationwide with its seasonal hiring day at select stores Oct. 20. A variety of positions will be available at its stores, distribution centers, e-commerce fulfillment centers and credit centers.
According to its announcement, “Kohl’s offers competitive wages, a weekly pay schedule, an immediate 15 percent Kohl’s discount — which can be stacked with other applicable Kohl’s coupons — and special Associate Shop days.”
The company also will provide a 35 percent discount that can be used at its stores and on Kohls.com.
“Associates also have the opportunity to be considered for open full-time and part-time positions after the season,” the announcement stated
More information is available at bit.ly/2xrpG08.
▪ Target: It will hire 120,000 seasonal workers for its stores, distribution and fulfillment centers. The retailer says it “plans to nearly double the number of hires to help fulfill digital orders compared to last year.”
Target’s hiring events will be from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 12-14 at all of its stores, “with the potential for eligible applicants to interview on the spot and receive a conditional job offer during the weekend events.”
Its perks include: a 10 percent discount at Target stores and Target.com; additional 20 percent merchandise wellness discount on fruits and vegetables and all Simply Balanced and C9 Champion merchandise; the chance to earn holiday pay on Thanksgiving and Christmas; and flexible schedules.
Also, a new worker appreciation program will offer one hourly employee from each of Target’s stores and distribution centers the chance to get a $500 holiday gift card “and an opportunity to donate $500 to the local community organization of their choice.”
More information: jobs.target.com/seasonal.
▪ Amazon: A representative said the online retailer will be hiring for seasonal positions, but there is no announcement yet on specifics.
▪ Walmart: The retailer will follow its previous staffing strategy.
“For the past two years, we have taken the hours available during the holidays and given them to our current associates,” said Tiffany Wilson, director of corporate communications for Walmart. “There may be some hiring on a store-by-store basis, but the majority of our stores will be giving those hours to current associates.”
Job fair:
The Hire 253 job fair will be from 10 a.m.-to 2 p.m. Oct. 3 at Goodwill’s Milgard Work Opportunity Center, 714 S. 27th St., Tacoma.
Employers confirmed for the fair include Amazon, Amtrak, Columbia Bank, Concrete Technology Corp., Express Employment Professionals, Fred Meyer, Laborers Local 253, Labor Works, Madigan Army Medical Center, Milgard, Pepsi Co. and Pierce Transit.
Lunch will be provided to the first 200 attendees.
You can register for the fair online at Hire 253 at Eventbrite. For help with transportation, contact hire253transpo@gmail.com or call 253-573-6864. You can follow pre-event coverage on Facebook at @hire253.
Comments