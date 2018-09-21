Amazon promotes ‘seriously fast delivery’ now at area Whole Foods stores

Amazon Prime Now brought the news to Tacoma-Seattle shoppers that “seriously fast delivery” now is available “in select ZIP codes from the area’s Whole Foods.
On the list for latest expansion: Tacoma; Seattle; Bellevue, Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Las Vegas, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Fort Worth, Texas; and New Orleans.
For Tacoma, that means Prime Now deliveries are available from the Chambers Bay Whole Foods Market, 3515 Bridgeport Way W., University Place. Delivery hours are listed on the website as from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. with $10 off the first delivery.
No everyone is in the delivery area. A check of area ZIP codes saw some offering the service, some not. Go to amzn.to/2xxjDHe to check your status.
The Prime Now rollout for Whole Foods has been happening since earlier this year, with deliveries made in as quick as an hour or scheduled for another time. Delivery fees are based on the type of membership plan and items bought.
Grocery delivery has been rapidly expanding in the Tacoma metro area through services that include Instacart, Shipt and Walmart. Also, Instacart still listed Whole Foods as a delivery option on its website Friday.
