Need work? UPS says 300 seasonal jobs available at its Tacoma facility

If you want a career with United Parcel Service, this can be a way to get your foot in the door.
The package delivery service announced Tuesday it expects to hire more than 1,600 for seasonal positions in the Tacoma-Seattle area, with 300 of those at its Tacoma facility.
“Package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers — have long been an entry point for permanent employment at UPS,” the company said in a release.
As for pay, tractor-trailer and package car drivers start at $18.75 an hour, package handlers at $14 an hour, driver-helpers at $15 and part-time supervisors at $19.35 an hour, according to the company.
The three local sites hiring are:
▪ 5101 12th St. E., Tacoma.
▪ 18001 NE Union Hill Rd. Redmond.
▪ 4201 Sixth Ave., South Seattle.
Those interested can seek more information at www.jobs-ups.com/
Applicants must apply online.
