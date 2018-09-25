UPS seeks hundreds of local workers for holidays

The package delivery service has announced it's hiring more than 1,600 for seasonal positions in the Seattle-Tacoma area, with 300 of those at its Tacoma facility.
Need work? UPS says 300 seasonal jobs available at its Tacoma facility

By Debbie Cockrell

September 25, 2018 12:55 PM

If you want a career with United Parcel Service, this can be a way to get your foot in the door.

The package delivery service announced Tuesday it expects to hire more than 1,600 for seasonal positions in the Tacoma-Seattle area, with 300 of those at its Tacoma facility.

“Package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers — have long been an entry point for permanent employment at UPS,” the company said in a release.

As for pay, tractor-trailer and package car drivers start at $18.75 an hour, package handlers at $14 an hour, driver-helpers at $15 and part-time supervisors at $19.35 an hour, according to the company.

The three local sites hiring are:

5101 12th St. E., Tacoma.

18001 NE Union Hill Rd. Redmond.

4201 Sixth Ave., South Seattle.

Those interested can seek more information at www.jobs-ups.com/

Applicants must apply online.

Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell

