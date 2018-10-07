South Sound Business People

▪ Daniel Berner, a Mason County native, has recently joined the law firm of Phillips Burgess in Olympia. He will will focus his litigation practice in the areas of real estate, construction, and business law. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington and his law degree from Seattle University School of Law. Recently he has been in private practice in Thurston County, he has also been employed by Ahlers & Cressman and Rafel Law Group in Seattle and was an assistant attorney general for Washington State.
▪ Tadeu Velloso has also joined Phillips Burgess in Olympia. He recently completed a judicial clerkship with the Hon. Steven Gonzalex of the Washington State Supreme Court. Velloso received his bachelor’s and law degree from the University of Portland. He has been with the Washington Appelate Project, a legal intern with Catholic Community Services, Innocence Project NW and the UW School of Law’s Race &Justice Clinic. His litigation practice will be in the areas of real estate, land use and environmental law.
▪ Matthew Mega has been named executive director of Tahoma Audubon, the Pierce County Chapter of the National Audubon Society and has worked in the environmental nonprofit sector for nearly 20 years. Mega has a master’s degree from the University of Minnesota and is a licensed land use planner through the American Institute of Certified Planners. Previously he worked as conservation director at Seattle Audubon and senior project manager for Forterr’s South Cound Green City Partnerships.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
