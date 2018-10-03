New businesses in the South Sound

Multi-service Circle Creek Therapy opens in Auburn
Courtni Doherty has recently opened Circle Creek Therapy in Auburn. The private, out-patient rehabilitation clinic provides speech-language pathology, physical therapy, and occupational therapy services to both children and adults. The clinic accepts most major commercial insurances and some Medicaid plans. Hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday. There are 11 employees at their location; 110 Second St. SW, Suite 110, and can be contacted at 253-237-3405 or online at circlecreektherapy.com.
Two accounting firms merge with new office in Puyallup
Hauser Jones & Sas, a full service certified public accounting firm, recently announced a merger with Horiuchi Zimmerman Bartels in Puyallup. The Puyallup firm has been in business for more than 10 years providing business and individual tax preparation, financial statement compilation and review, management consulting, payroll tax and bookkeeping assistance. The merger brings additional services of full financial statement auditing, internal control testing, forensic accounting and business valuation. The new firm will be located at 208 N. Meridian, Puyallup, and will have more than 25 employees in its offices in Puyallup and Bellevue. Office hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. To learn more go to hauserjonesandsas.com
Self storage facility opens in Edgewood
View Pointe Self Storage recently opened in Edgewood. It features 680 storage spaces in a variety of size configurations including drive-up access units or inside heated units. The facility located at 10315 12th St. Ct. E., also has a covered loading and unloading area, free moving carts for use, a retail moving supply store with boxes and packing supplies plus high-tech security features including 24-hour digital video surveillance, electronic keypad access and secure cylinder locks. Hours are 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday and can be reached at 253-874-7777 or online at tinyurl.com/yatnmbl7
