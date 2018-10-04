Who is CWS Apartment Homes? Point Ruston apartment dwellers are about to find out

CWS Apartment Homes’ website says: “Our purpose is to “Enhance Lives the CWS Way.”
Point Ruston residents at the Copperline and Century apartments will soon learn all about that.
CWS Capital Partners of Newport Beach, California, bought the properties Sept. 28 from Point Ruston Apartments and Century Condominiums, respectively, both entities tied to Point Ruston’s local development team.
Finding out about CWS’ property management company for now involves perusing its websites and social media. Requests for comment from The News Tribune this week were not returned by CWS Capital or CWS Apartment Homes.
“’The CWS Way’ refers to the long-held values our company has acted on for the past 50 years,” its website notes. “This means ethical dealings are paramount; we honor our word, do the right thing, have a great deal of respect for people, and expect excellence.”
The company oversees properties in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas. The bulk of the sites, more than 60, are in Texas.
In Washington state, CWS also has three properties in the Seattle area: Anthem on 12th, Marq 211 and Marq West Seattle.
A review this week showed the three Seattle properties receiving overall better ratings on Google reviews from tenants than those living at Copperline and Century. The Seattle sites also are active on Facebook, with similar posts representing each one.
The Better Business Bureau shows 44 complaints closed on CWS Apartment Home properties nationwide in the past three years, with 22 of the complaints closed in the past 12 months. The bulk of the complaints were for problems with products and services, followed by billing/collections.
Copperline showed two complaints at BBB in the past three years, with two closed in the past 12 months. The two complaints were logged under billing/collections.
Century did not appear to be listed on BBB’s site.
Bringing Copperline into the fold already has started, with the complex appearing on CWS Apartment Homes’ website Wednesday, touting its “premium materials and finishes you won’t find in any other apartments for rent in Tacoma.”
No mention yet of Century on the site, though a receptionist answering Copperline calls at the number listed on CWS’ website said they also were accepting Century calls.
Still to come: a video representing the properties as CWS has for its other locations.
Rent rates also were not listed.
