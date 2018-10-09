Downtown Tacoma office building sells for more than $12 million

Say hello to another multi-million-dollar real estate transaction for the Tacoma metro area.
Last week it was Point Ruston’s eye-popping $101.25 million sale of properties that included the Copperline and Century apartments as well as some commercial spaces.
Now, Pierce County records show that a downtown office building across from Tacoma’s Hotel Murano on Broadway has sold for $12.5 million. The transaction closed Oct. 2.
The property had been listed on the market earlier this year at $16.5 million.
The property, 1313 Broadway, was purchased from 1313 Broadway LLC (with its office listed as New York), by X2 Broadway LLC of Tacoma, whose registered agent is Mark Holcomb and director is Luke Xitco, according to corporate filings online.
The building is home to offices of the American Cancer Society, Northwest Hardwoods and BNY Mellon Asset Servicing, among others.
The sale was first reported on The Registry real estate website.
