New online resource will feature every job opening in Pierce County

“Put your talents to work. Ditch your commute. Love your lifestyle.”
That’s the pitch from WorkForce Central, whose focus is on increasing access to services for local job seekers, workers and businesses.
Its new job-seekers board covering Pierce County went live online this week. The portal — called Live. Work. Pierce. — will feature “every job opening in every industry that’s available in Pierce County, updated daily,” according to a release promoting the site Wednesday.
“With roughly 10,000 job openings here in Pierce County, part of WorkForce Central’s goal with its new one-stop shop for job postings is to help local employers find local talent to fill their needs and to stop the brain drain from our county to points north and south,” according to the release.
WorkForce Central says the portal is the first of its kind to limit the geographic scope and offerings to Pierce County.
While other online sites gather from the state or a broader area, leaving job-seekers to fiddle with fine-tuning the search settings, WorkForce Central’s portal aims to keep the searches closer to home.
“Almost half of Pierce County residents commute elsewhere for work each day, but there are so many career opportunities right here,” Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier, a member of WorkForce Central’s executive board, said in the release.
The board is at workforce-central.org/job-seekers/find-a-job.
As of Wednesday, it had 10,333 active job listings, according to the site’s data support team.
