Sound Transit hosting local construction jobs meeting

Sound Transit needs construction workers, and an upcoming forum can help connect you with those jobs.
The 25-year regional expansion plan for Link light rail, Sounder commuter rail and bus rapid transit comes with many employment opportunities. That topic will be the focus of an informational forum from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Tacoma campus of Evergreen State College, 1210 Sixth Ave.
Contractors, union and pre-apprenticeship representatives will join Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards and Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff at the event. Pierce County Construction and Building Trades Executive Secretary Mark Martinez also is slated to be there.
The event is free. To register online, go to https://bit.ly/2yeKrwv. Information about the expansion plans is available at https://systemexpansion.soundtransit.org.
Construction workers are in demand in the county as the number of retirements is growing, WorkForce Central, which tracks local employment data, projects that the industry is set to expand by more than 1,300 jobs per year in Pierce County between now and 2023.
