Lyft’s new ride subscription service includes Tacoma

You might wonder if soon there will be anyone left driving themselves in Tacoma.
Coming on the heels of Bird and Lime’s launching bike and electric scooter shares in Tacoma, Lyft has started an “All Access” subscription service so customers can set up a monthly payment option for their ride shares.
The national rollout includes Tacoma, which launched Tuesday. It is available across all ride types and will be in all of the company’s U.S. markets by the end of the week.
“This is the first step toward delivering on Lyft’s goal of making car ownership optional,” the company said in a news release.
How it works: Pay $299 for 30 rides up to $15 and get 5 percent off additional rides. If a ride exceeds the $15 limit, then the passenger pays only the difference.
More details are on Lyft’s blog: https://lft.to/2yFogPm.
