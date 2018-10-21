South Sound Business People

▪ Keith Hall has recently been named vice president of human resources, safety, security and loss prevention for Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region based in Tacoma. He assumes responsibility for human resource systems and processes, and the professional development of 1,500 employees across 15 counties in Washington State. Previously he was chief human resource officer and chief organizational development officer with the National Court Appointed Special Advocates Association and senior vice president and chief human resources officer of the YMCA of Greater Seattle. Hall also has experience serving as a corporate attorney. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington, a master’s degree from Grand Canyon University and a Juris doctorate degree from Seattle University School of Law.
▪ Heron’s Key has named Amy Edwards Webb as its executive director. As a 20-year senior industry veteran, she will oversee day-to-day operations at Heron's Key independent retirement lifestyle community in Gig Harbor. Most recently she served as CEO at Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth where she oversaw management of hospital services and its family practice clinic. She received a bachelor’s degree in education, occupational therapy and certification in project management from the University of Washington.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
