Tacoma Big Lots combines grand opening with helping furniture bank

Big Lots’ new store in Tacoma didn’t exactly involve a big move.
The store opened at 1414 E. 72nd St. on Oct. 4. That’s the former home of Tacoma’s last Kmart, which closed in 2017. Big Lots didn’t have far to move, relocating practically one door down from 1410 E. 72nd St.
While employees are still putting finishing touches on the new location and the store’s new format, Big Lots plans an official grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 26.
In addition, Big Lots will donate $5 to NW Furniture Bank “each time a BIG Rewards loyalty member redeems a reward at the Tacoma store” between Oct. 26 and Dec. 8,” according to a news release.
Also, the first 50 customers to enter the store Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 will be given a reusable shopping bag with “tasty treats,” according to the release.
The retailer moved another one of its Tacoma stores last year from 2217 N. Pearl St. to 2401 N. Pearl St., site of a former Albertsons store.
