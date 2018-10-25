A rendering of the new Tacoma I-5 Distribution Center, set to break ground in March.
Plans in works for industrial distribution site along I-5

By Debbie Cockrell

October 25, 2018 01:23 PM

Here’s the answer to the question: What’s being built near Interstate 5 between Lakewood and Tacoma.

Say hello to the Tacoma I-5 Distribution Center.

Kirkland-based Vector Development announced Thursday it plans to build the $9.5 million facility at 2519 S. 96th St. near the Woodmark Apartments and other apartment complexes.

According to Vector, the 78,000-square-foot site “is targeted to be leased to one or more distribution, warehouse or manufacturing tenants.”

Tacoma I-5 fills an industrial gap in an area with few distribution centers. The site strategically faces I-5 with convenient freeway access and with close proximity to the Port of Tacoma. The location also offers numerous restaurant amenities, transit options and optimal visibility for I-5 advertising opportunities.”

According to Vector, construction is to begin in March with a target completion date in September.

