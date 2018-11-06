Census Bureau will be hiring hundreds in Tacoma

The Census Bureau is looking for workers to staff the temporary office it will open next summer in Tacoma ahead of the 2020 Census.
The office will need to fill about 300 for temporary positions.
Jobs include office ($16.50 an hour wage), working from home ($18.50 an hour), office operations supervisors ($19 an hour) and field supervisors ($20.50 an hour).
You can apply for the jobs online at 2020census.gov/jobs.
After applying, you’ll be part of a pool of applicants to considered as jobs become available.
