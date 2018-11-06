The paperwork used by census takers in 2000. The next round of data collecting is in 2020, and Tacoma’s temporary office will open next summer. You can already start applying for census jobs now.
The paperwork used by census takers in 2000. The next round of data collecting is in 2020, and Tacoma’s temporary office will open next summer. You can already start applying for census jobs now. Boris Yaro TNS file, 2000

Census Bureau will be hiring hundreds in Tacoma

By Debbie Cockrell

November 06, 2018 01:44 PM

The Census Bureau is looking for workers to staff the temporary office it will open next summer in Tacoma ahead of the 2020 Census.

The office will need to fill about 300 for temporary positions.

Jobs include office ($16.50 an hour wage), working from home ($18.50 an hour), office operations supervisors ($19 an hour) and field supervisors ($20.50 an hour).

You can apply for the jobs online at 2020census.gov/jobs.

After applying, you’ll be part of a pool of applicants to considered as jobs become available.

