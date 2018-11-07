Speedy Whole Foods pickup is here; holiday delivery too

Here’s something to keep in mind when you’re starting to fret about holiday meal planning, particularly the day of the holiday.
Whole Foods Market, 3515 Bridgeport Way W. in University Place, now is offering grocery pickup as soon as 30 minutes to an hour through Prime Now orders online. The 30-minute option comes with a $4.99 charge; otherwise pickup is free on orders of $35 or more.
Hours for the service are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Amazon announced the expansion Tuesday night. The Tacoma metro is one of eight cities to get the service amid a gradual national rollout.
And if you don’t want to make a last-minute store run, Amazon says Prime Now will be delivering from Whole Foods on Thanksgiving Day until 2 p.m.
More information is at https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/chambersbay
