South Sound Business People

▪ Catalin Clarke has been named a senior accountant at The Doty Group in Tacoma. With a CPA, Clarke will focus his work on public accounting primarily in taxation with a focus on restaurants, professional services and small or closely held businesses. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington Tacoma and has three years of professional experience.
▪ Burkhart Dental Supply, of Tacoma, has named John Klavon as director of special markets. He will support the firm’s associates and special market customers. With 26 years of experience in the dental industry Klavon has expertise in strategic account management, business planning and sales management. He received his bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University. Previously he was field director manager, strategic markets for Benco Dental.
▪ Stephanie Walsh, director of administration for The Doty Group in Tacoma, recently received her Senior Professional in Human Resources credential. The certification demonstrates proven accountability and knowledge in all HR disciplines extending in reach beyond HR functions specifically.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
