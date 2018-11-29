Tacoma McMenamins announces opening day, hiring events

The long-awaited announcement for the opening of McMenamins’ Tacoma site is here.
In a social media post Thursday, the company announced it will open its hotel-brewery-entertainment venue at 565 Broadway on April 24, 2019.
McMenamins Elks Temple will begin accepting reservations at 8 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 5). To book a room at that time, call 425-219-4370 or go to mcmenamins.com.
And, if you’re looking for work at the site, there will be two hiring events at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center, 1500 Commerce St. The events to hire 150 to 200 staff will be on the following dates:
▪ Jan. 17: Open call for management applicants, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
▪ Feb. 11: Open call for all other nonmanagement positions, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The historic site has been undergoing extensive renovations at a cost of about $34 million.
Andersen Construction has posted updates on its Facebook page through the process. Its most recent post Monday said sidewalk glass block panels from Florida had arrived and were installed. There also are plans for restoring the elks head “and antler install,” according to one of its posts in September on Facebook.
Construction started in October 2017.
Along with its 45 guestrooms, the site will have a live music venue, game room, three restaurants, brewery and several small bars on the property.
“McMenamins is currently booking national acts to play the venue in 2019,” according to the website.
“Opening the curtain on a lively new music scene in downtown Tacoma, the property’s reimagined Spanish Ballroom will serve as a 700-capacity concert hall and host live music. Here, progress is underway to renovate the historic ballroom, including a full restoration of the original stage.”
There also will be “a market and bottle shop featuring 16 taps of beer and cider and a large retail selection of McMenamins handcrafted bottled beer, spirits, wine, apparel and merchandise,” according to its Thursday announcement.
Brothers Mike and Brian McMenamin operate a collection of 55 pubs, restaurants and historic hotels across Washington and Oregon. The business is based in Portland, Oregon.
More information about the Tacoma site: https://www.mcmenamins.com/elks-temple
