South Sound Business People

Colvos Construction has added several staff to its Tacoma location:
▪ Andrew Manteufel is a new assistant superintendent and is working on projects for The Stor-house in both Renton and Puyallup. He brings five years of experience to his position.
▪ Michael Drawdy is also a new assistant superintendent and is working on the Stor-house Renton project. He has more than 10 years of experience and brings specific expertise in tenant improvements and industrial projects.
▪ Leonard Maack joins the firm as assistant superintendent working on the Vue 25 multifamily project in Tacoma. He has more than 20 years experience.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
▪ Bill Lepola is a new superintendent and is working on the Spud’s Fish & Chips tenant improvement in Alki. He has nearly 40 years experience working on projects throughout the country. He received a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University.
▪ Gabrielle Marshall is a project engineer working on the Asadaro Mexican Steak Restaurant in Tacoma. She received a bachelor’s degree from City University and has one year of experience.
▪ Mark Tellez comes to the firm as project engineer and is working on an office build-out at 1111 Fawcett Ave. in Tacoma. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Memphis and has worked in construction since 2016.
▪ Scott Fletcher is also a new project engineer and is working on Vue 25 in Tacoma, as well as the third phase of the Infoblox Tenant Improvement in Tacoma. He has 16 years of experience.
▪ Brian Neal joins the firm as a project engineer and is working on the Ivar's Issaquah Tenant Improvement. He received a bachelor’s degree from Washington State University and has four years experience.
▪ Lynnae Wilson joins the firm as operations support and will provide administrative and operations support to all the staff. She has nearly 20 years experience.
▪ Columbia Bank was recently honored by Washington’s Secretary of State Kim Wyman with the National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion for outstanding work to improve lives in Washington communities. It recognized the bank’s paid volunteer time with a large amount of volunteer hours and its overall donations to charitable causes.
▪ Marci Solomon, a Tacoma electrician, was recently awarded the Tradeswomen of the Year by the Washington Women in Trades Organization. She was recognized for her resourceful service to clients at the Tacoma Dome and Greater Tacoma Convention Center.
▪ Steve Fryer, broker and realtor for John L. Scott Real Estate in Puyallup, recently was recognized by Broker Agent Advisor through its Certificate of Excellence Program. The program recognizes achievement, potential, leadership, ethics, community value, experience and trust for their service.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
The News Tribune publishes hires and promotions at the professional and management levels. It recognizes honors at the state or national level awarded by independent professional or trade associations and appointments to corporate or civic boards. To submit information go to thenewstribune.com/business, go to People In Business and select Add an announcement. All submissions become the property of The News Tribune and may be published in any form.
Comments