New businesses in the South Sound

Help with downsizing, estate sales and relocations offered by local company
Transition Estate Sales recently opened in the South Sound area providing services including estate sales, appraisals, home clean outs, staging and senior relocations. The firm focuses on helping families transition a lifetime of memories with a personal touch according to owner Steve Becker. The company can be reached 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily at 253-212-1861 or go online to transitionsestatesales.net.
Company provides ultimate kids’ sleepover parties
Ashley Little has recently opened her event planner business, Cozy Campers in the Gig Harbor area. The company provides custom sleepover parties for both girls and boys, transforming your space into a magical party space. The service includes delivery, set up and styling of everything for the ultimate sleepover including teepees, mattresses, throw blankets and pillows, bed linen, fairy lights, bed trays and matching accessories. The company returns the next morning to remove and clean up after the party for a stress-free event according to Little. She can be reached at 909-251-2965.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The News Tribune publishes new businesses opened or relocated within the past six months. To submit an announcement go to wwwb.thenewstribune.com/business/new_business.
Comments