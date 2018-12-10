Bonney Lake’s Fred Meyer updated with more grocery, wider aisles and new Starbucks kiosk

Fred Meyer is ready to celebrate the “refresh” of its Bonney Lake store.
The store at 20904 WA-410 will have a ribbon cutting for its “re-grand opening” at 9 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 12). City and other elected officials have been invited, and the store will present a $129,000 check to Food Lifeline leaders.
Here’s what Fred Meyer says was updated at the store:
▪The Starbucks kiosk.
▪ The Cork & Tap with a new growler bar and wine serving and tasting.
▪ A dairy cooler almost double in size along with a larger dairy department with new cases and islands.
▪ Center store aisles widened to 8 feet.
▪ Remodeled service, meat/seafood, bakery, deli and floral departments, as well as remodeled jewelry and apparel departments.
▪ Scan, Bag & Go added.
▪ Expanded produce department with new cases and orchard bins.
▪ Expanded adult beverage section with new refrigerated cases and shelving.
▪ Larger, rebuilt pharmacy.
▪ Pickup (formerly ClickList) has been added.
▪ Grocery expanded by 47.5 percent.
▪ Overall updated interior with LED lighting and exterior repainted.
A “refresh” is coming in 2019 to Tacoma’s 19th and Stevens Fred Meyer. No further updates were available.
