Business

Bonney Lake’s Fred Meyer updated with more grocery, wider aisles and new Starbucks kiosk

By Debbie Cockrell

December 10, 2018 01:23 PM

Scan, Bag, Go: Coming soon to a grocery store near you

Kroger's new self-scanning technology continues to roll out at stores throughout Washington State.
By
Up Next
Kroger's new self-scanning technology continues to roll out at stores throughout Washington State.
By

Fred Meyer is ready to celebrate the “refresh” of its Bonney Lake store.

The store at 20904 WA-410 will have a ribbon cutting for its “re-grand opening” at 9 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 12). City and other elected officials have been invited, and the store will present a $129,000 check to Food Lifeline leaders.

Here’s what Fred Meyer says was updated at the store:

The Starbucks kiosk.

The Cork & Tap with a new growler bar and wine serving and tasting.

A dairy cooler almost double in size along with a larger dairy department with new cases and islands.

Center store aisles widened to 8 feet.

Remodeled service, meat/seafood, bakery, deli and floral departments, as well as remodeled jewelry and apparel departments.

Scan, Bag & Go added.

Expanded produce department with new cases and orchard bins.

Expanded adult beverage section with new refrigerated cases and shelving.

Larger, rebuilt pharmacy.

Pickup (formerly ClickList) has been added.

Grocery expanded by 47.5 percent.

Overall updated interior with LED lighting and exterior repainted.

A “refresh” is coming in 2019 to Tacoma’s 19th and Stevens Fred Meyer. No further updates were available.

Debbie Cockrell

Debbie Cockrell has been with The News Tribune since 2009. She reports on business and development, local and regional issues.

  Comments  