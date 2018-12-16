South Sound Business People

▪ Jeff Richards has been named president for Absher Construction Company in Puyallup. He will provide leadership for the company in corporate goals and strategic planning. Richards oversees operations of the company. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington and is a LEED Green Associate, is OSHA 30-hour certified, received Module I SAVE Training, is a certified associate value specialist and an ASHE.AHA health care construction certificate holder.
Richards has been with Absher for 15 years and has been involved in estimating, project management, business development, marketing and strategic planning. He is currently serving as COO, a title he will continue to hold along with being president.
