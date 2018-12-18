What’s covered and what’s not by insurance after tornado hits

Luckily, this is not an issue Washington residents have to deal with on a regular basis.

But Tuesday’s surprise tornado spun off from an otherwise routine thunderstorm in the Port Orchard area is leaving many homes with wind and roof damage.

First word of advice: Call your insurance agent, now.

NW Insurance Council offered these additional tips Tuesday afternoon in a news release:

▪ Damage from tornadoes and other windstorms is typically covered under standard homeowners insurance.

▪ Damage to personal possessions inside a rented property is typically covered up to policy limits under standard renters insurance.

▪ Damage to vehicles is covered under comprehensive or “other than collision” policies offered as optional coverage by insurers writing auto liability insurance.

▪ Damage to personal possessions inside a vehicle may be covered by homeowners or renters insurance policies.

Policies also may include coverage for lodging and meals if your home is uninhabitable.

The tornado appeared and disappeared shortly before 2 p.m. south of Port Orchard, too fast for warnings to be issued. The National Weather Service said it would send a team Wednesday morning to the area to survey the damage.