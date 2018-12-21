Former Seattle port CEO lands new job with Midwest company

Looks like the former CEO of the Port of Seattle is on the move.
Tacoma native Ted Fick led the port from 2015 until resigning in 2017.
Fick recently was named CEO of LTA Manufacturing LLC, which oversees four brands: LoadMaster, ATC Truck Covers, Jason Industries and Ranch Fiberglass.
LTA, based in Kansas City, Missouri, is a subsidiary of the DeBruce Manufacturing Group. A media representative for the company told The News Tribune on Friday Fick is in the process of relocating to the Kansas City area and began working remotely in his new position Dec. 10.
According to a news release Thursday (Dec. 20) from LTA: “As CEO, Fick will oversee the organization’s growth and manage operations as well as well as the consolidation and integration of the various business entities.”
Fick’s tenure in Seattle started with a unanimous port commission vote and included a salary of $350,000 per year. It ended with internal review documents taking a sharp tack against him, including criticism about policy changes that allowed gifts for himself and senior managers, and a pay raise for himself (later repaid) that was included among raises approved for non-union workers in 2015, among other issues.
During Fick’s tenure, the port also faced a State Auditor’s Office review of non-performance related payouts to more than 600 non-union workers, which came a few months after the Port of Seattle joined forces with the Port of Tacoma to form the Northwest Seaport Alliance.
Fick’s resignation letter to the port said he had “come to the realization that my talents and strengths are better suited to the private sector, where I plan to return.”
He served in 2017-2018 as executive chairman of National Truck Protection Company Inc., “where the company acquired its largest competitor and completed a successful search for a new CEO,” according to Thursday’s release. He was appointed to that company’s board during his Seattle tenure.
The Puget Sound Business Journal reported in June 2017 he was the CEO of Metallicard LLC.
