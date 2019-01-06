South Sound Business People

▪ Josh Westmark has recently joined Bay Equity Home Loans in Federal Way, as sales manager. He hs more than 25 years of experience in the industry. Mortgage Executive Magazine ranked him among the top 1 percent of originators in the nation in 2017 and recently worked at Academy Mortgage, Republic Mortgage and National City Mortgage.
▪ Joanna Carey Cleveland has recently been named vice president and university counsel at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma. She will establish the inaugural Office of the Vice President and University Counsel and serve as secretary to the Board of Trustees. Cleveland will help the university and its senior leadership advance the university’s educational mission and strategic goals, anticipate legal issues, manage risk, and facilitate the university's compliance with all relevant laws and regulations. She earned a bachelor’s, law and master’s degree at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and has nearly 25 years of experience in higher education.
▪ Brian King has been elected president of Davies Pearson, P.C. in Tacoma. He has been with the firm since 2002 and previously served on the firm’s board from 2010-2016.
Benjamin Sligar, Andrew Buffington, Sok-Khieng Lim and Lamont Loo have also been elected to the firm’s board of directors.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
▪ Amber Fish joins the Foss Waterway Seaport, in Tacoma, as event sales and marketing manager. She will be responsible for venue program including marketing, sales and to increase private event rentals including weddings, corporate parties, memorial services and others. She is a graduate of the Art of Institute of Seattle. With eight years of experience she has worked at Cafe Pacific Catering, LeMay-Americ’a Car Museum, Landmark on the Sound Event Center and CBS radio.
▪ The Doty Group, in Tacoma, was one of four Washington companies that recently was awarded the National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion. The firm was recognized for providing staff members paid time to volunteer during business hours, coordinating team volunteering and giving in-kind tax and financial assistance to many fundraising eforts.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
The News Tribune publishes hires and promotions at the professional and management levels. It recognizes honors at the state or national level awarded by independent professional or trade associations and appointments to corporate or civic boards. To submit information go to thenewstribune.com/business, go to People In Business and select Add an announcement. All submissions become the property of The News Tribune and may be published in any form.
Comments