101-year-old Tacoma jewelry store Weisfield is closing for good

One of Tacoma Mall’s original stores — Weisfield Jewelers — is closing for good.
The entire 101-year-old brand might be disappearing, according to employees at the Tacoma Mall and South Hill Mall.
The chain was founded by Leo Weisfield in downtown Seattle in 1917.
The South Hill location closes Saturday and the Tacoma location the week after that. Weisfield has been at the Tacoma Mall since the mall’s 1965 opening.
An employee at what could be the last Weisfield store — in Kennewick — said she wasn’t aware of that store closing.
The brand is now part of Signet Jewelers, the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry.
Signet still will be represented at The Tacoma Mall. The company owns Kay Jewelers, Zales and the Piercing Pagoda.
Other Signet properties include Zales and Jared.
In a Nov. 3 report, Signet said it had 2,984 stores in North America. It closed 103 while opening 35 in the prior year.
A spokesman for Signet did not immediately return a request for information.
The Weisfield chain was headed by Kitsap County resident Herman Blumenthal when it was sold in 1989 for $62 million, according to his obituary in the Seattle Times. At the time, the company had 87 stores in nine states.
Blumenthal was married to Maxine Weisfield Rosenburg, the daughter of the chain’s founder.
