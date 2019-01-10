Help for workers affected by federal shutdown includes Sea-Tac resource fair, TPU pay options

The Port of Seattle is organizing a resource fair starting at noon Friday (Jan. 11) at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for safety and security workers affected by the ongoing partial federal government shutdown.
The fair runs until 5 p.m. and will be held at the airport’s Central Auditorium on the mezzanine level above Checkpoint 3. It will bring in providers of short-term loans, employee-assistance programs and more for those facing loss of income.
Another fair also will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Monday (Jan. 14).
Those offering their services will be Boeing Employees Credit Union, Washington State Employees Credit Union, Seattle City Light, Puget Sound Energy and United Way of King County.
“The federal workers who serve critical functions at the port, as air traffic controllers, security checkpoint screeners, safety inspectors and other vital roles, deserve to be paid in a timely fashion for the work they do,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Ryan Calkins in a statement Thursday announcing the resource fair. “Until our federal government ends this unnecessary and harmful shutdown, we will do everything in our power to help workers in our facilities find the resources they need to pay their bills.”
The port was working to inform representatives from Transportation Security Administration, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Federal Aviation Administration of Friday’s fair.
Separately, the City of Tacoma announced this week that it “offers a variety of payment options, services and programs to help” for those seeking aid with utility bills.
Tacoma Public Utilities customers can call 253-502-8600, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to make payment arrangements. After hours, there is a 24-hour automated customer service line: 253-502-8608. Customers also can go to MyTPU.org/Assistance or to TPU’s Customer Solutions Office, 3628 S. 35th St., Tacoma. In-person office hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
