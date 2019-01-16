New home furnishings superstore opens in Puyallup

Home-decorating fans, there’s a new interior furnishings superstore in the area.
At Home is now open at 301 37th Ave. SE in Puyallup. It is the retailer’s first store in the state. At 82,947-square-feet, the store offers more than 50,000 items, including furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor.
The plan is to continually rotate and update the warehouse-style store’s inventory based on trends and seasons.
The retailer, based in Plano, Texas, operates 180 stores in 37 states.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“As we strategically grow our national footprint, we are excited to open our first store in the Seattle-Tacoma market,” said At Home Chairman and CEO Lee Bird in a release announcing the store opening.
The retailer hopes its new store will prompt customers to “refresh, play and experiment with home décor that reflects your unique personality and style,” said Puyallup At Home store director Andy Talen in the release.
The store will host an open house Feb. 2, starting at 9 a.m., including gift card giveaways to the first 50 customers who come to the store and also sign up for its At Home Insider Perks.
The News Tribune reported in May on the store’s plans to come to Puyallup. Officials with the City of Puyallup said Wednesday that the 24 Hour Fitness also proposed at the site is undergoing an extensive remodel, and its opening date is unknown.
Comments