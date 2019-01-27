South Sound Business People

▪ Jeff Barber, director of residential life at Annie Wright Schools in Tacoma. has promoted to serve on the senior leadership team. He joined the schools in 2008 and supervises seven dorm parents and is responsible for all aspects of the welfare of 120 boarding students, 24 hours a day. Barber earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in ecology and has taught science at several boarding schools before coming to Annie Wright.
▪ Alicia Mathurin, director of auxiliary programs at Annie Wright Schools has also been promoted to serve on the senior leadership team. She first joined the schools as a parent in 2012 and then as the middle school office coordinator. After her service in the Marine Corps, she has worked with underserved students in Tcoma before coming to Annie Wright.
▪ Monique Trudnowski has recently joined the Youth Marine Foundation, in Tacoma, as its executive director. She will lead the groups efforts to support the marine center to provide youth the opportunity to experience quality maritime skills training. Trudnowski has served on several nonprofit boards, was appointed to the Tacoma Public Utility Board and has taught as a local technical college.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
