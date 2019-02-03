This Payless shoe store in Lacey is closed until further notice

If you had plans to shop for shoes at Payless in Lacey, you’ll have to temporarily put those plans on hold.
Why? A car backed into the building at 700 Sleater-Kinney Road SE on Thursday, Lacey Fire District 3 Battalion Chief Steve Crimmins said Sunday.
The incident was reported about 1:15 p.m. An employee in the store was not hurt, and the driver was treated and released at the scene.
The driver had the Pontiac sedan in reverse and is thought to have pushed the gas pedal instead of the brake, he said.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Lacey officials also came out to check the structural integrity of the building, Crimmins said.
The store is now boarded up. A sign in the window explains that they are closed until further notice because of the incident.
Comments