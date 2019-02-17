South Sound Business People

The Doty Group in Tacoma has recently added and changed staff.
▪ Alexandra Marler, is a new senior accountant with the firm. She will be performing accounting and tax services primarily in the real estate and construction industries. Marler has 20 years of professional experience. She earned a bachelor’s degree from The University of Washington and a MBA from Pacific Lutheran University.
▪ Darryl Spencer, has been named tax manager, tax supervisor. He provides service to a client base of business owners and also coaches, advises and collaborates with team members at all levels in the company. Spencer has been with the firm since 2012 and has a bachelor’s degree from Western Washington University and is currently working on a masters in taxation degree at Golden Gate University.
▪ Holly Hayes, is also a tax manager, tax supervisor with the firm. She provides strategic service via tax planning, and advising team members and clients in regards to tax matters, with a focus on real estate and international matters. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a masters in taxation from Golden Gate University and has been a CPA for five years.
▪ Michelle Goforth is a senior audit manager, audit manager. Her primary focus includes audits, reviews, and compilations for individuals and closely held companies, and audits of employee benefit plans. She has been with the company for 19 years and received a bachelor’s degree from Western Washington University.
▪ Sarah Gray has been named marketing manager, marketing supervisor. She works with firm leaders to create and implement the firm's marketing strategy including advertising, digital marketing, community engagement, and business development. Gray has 11 years experience in marketing and six years in accounting. She received her bachelor’s degree from Baker University in Kansas.
▪ Jeffrey Doty has been named senior tax manager, tax manager with the firm. He focuses in the areas of estate and gift planning, mergers and acquisitions, entity formation, and individual income tax planning for small business owners. He joined the firm in 2012 after graduating from the University of Washington School of Law, where he earned a J.D. and an LLM in taxation.
▪ Jennifer McQuilkin is a senior tax manager, tax manager. She provides tax and advisory services to clients in real estate, construction, hospitality, and other industries. She received her bachelor’s degree from Pacific Lutheran University, a masters degree from Golden Gate University and has been with the firm for 13 years.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
