$50,000 up for grabs in FedEx small business contest

Small business owners, FedEx knows you’re busy, but it still wants you to enter its contest.
The annual FedEx Small Business Grant contest offers “grants and services to 10 U.S. based small businesses, distributing a collective prize pool of $220,500 — the largest sum since the contest was established in 2012,” according to a company news release.
Winners also will receive an additional dollar amount in credit to use for FedEx Office print and business services as well as packages “to help with website optimization, design thinking, social media and print expertise.”
Top prize is $50,000, plus $7,500 in FedEx Office print and business services. Other cash awards are offered.
2018’s winner was a Chicago company, Rumi Spice, which sells saffron imported from Afghanistan.
The contest is open to U.S.-based small businesses (fewer than 99 employees) in operation for six months or more.
To enter, visit www.fedex.com/grantcontest and enter contact information along with a short profile about your business with four photos of your business or product. You also can submit a 90-second “elevator speech” video. The contest runs until March 25; voting to take place from Feb. 27 to April 1. Winners will be announced April 29 at the grant contest website.
