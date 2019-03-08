Bright orange BoltBuses will soon be bringing wi-fi and extra legroom to Tacoma

Regional bus company BoltBus soon will be stopping in Tacoma — 64 times a week.
Service to and from the Greyhound station at 510 Puyallup Ave. in Tacoma begins on March 11, the company announced Thursday. BoltBus is a division of Greyhound.
Currently, the bright orange BoltBus coaches bypass Tacoma on their way up and down the Interstate 5 corridor.
The company also announced it was expanding to Everett.
Tickets went on sale Wednesday for direct service to Portland, Seattle, Bellingham, and Vancouver, B.C.
BoltBus bills itself as low-fare. That depends on where you are going.
From Tacoma, a one-way ticket to Seattle on BoltBus costs $16 whereas the same fare on a Sound Transit express bus is $3.75.
A BoltBus fare from Tacoma to Portland ranges from $23 to $35 for March 12. The cheapest fare on Amtrak Cascade trains to Portland is $28.
A selling point of BoltBus is its entertainment system, which the company said includes free standard wi-fi, power outlets, leather seats and extra legroom.
