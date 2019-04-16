6 things to do when negotiating your salary Whether you're being hired or already have a job, at some point you're going to be in a salary negotiation situation. Take these steps for better negotiating. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether you're being hired or already have a job, at some point you're going to be in a salary negotiation situation. Take these steps for better negotiating.

Spring is here,and some people looking for new jobs while companies are gearing up for hiring.

Both camps have found it challenging to find the perfect match.

Since October, the jobless rate in Pierce County has been on the rise, hitting 6 percent in February, according to state unemployment numbers, compared with King County’s 3.5 percent and Thurston’s 5.5 percent.

As people re-enter the market, they might not find what they are looking for, or they might be lacking qualifications, even a high school diploma.

Lori Strumpf, One-Stop system operator and workforce strategist for the Workforce Development Council, told The News Tribune that nationwide, there are now more jobs available than skilled job seekers available to fill them.





Total Pierce County employment in February was up more than 16,000 jobs from last year.

One company’s story

Rich Hart started Harts Services in 2013 in Tacoma.

The company now has 32 employees.

His business covers plumbing, drain cleaning and sewer restoration for existing homes.

“Our bread and butter is working on old homes — keeping the old stuff alive,” Hart said.

In a recent interview, he told The News Tribune that his business has a hard time finding eligible workers with three years of training before they obtain a residential license (four years for commercial).





“We find them one every couple of months,” he said. Hart said his business’ demands are growing so fast “it would be good if I could find one every few weeks.”

Hart would like to see an alternative — another level of licensing based on a shorter time frame of one year — created for laborers early in their careers to do basic work such as swapping out appliances.

Senate Bill 5235, which addressed that issue, has not advanced in this year’s legislative session.





For now, his company participates in job fairs and aims to recruit younger workers with an eye toward his company’s future.

“It goes up and down. We seem to find (workers), but it’s more a bigger concern for the next generation.”

New WorkSource office

WorkSource hopes its new location at 2121 S. State St. helps more individuals find work.

An open house recently showed off the new combined space with its partner agencies, which offer resources to help job seekers under the same roof, so people do not have to go from location to location for services.

A long list of resources available through Power Up Pierce include life coaches and educational services, including help earning GEDs and gaining post-secondary education information and scholarships.

For young adults, services include financial literacy education, leadership development and clothes made available for interviews or work.

“They really can come here and get a lot more services from a lot more partners than when the two (Tacoma WorkSource offices) were separated,” Strumpf said.

In its first month of operation, the office said it saw more than 1,500 customers. It now averages more than 2,000 a month.

“I think we’re dong much better matching people to jobs,” Strumpf said. “Being able to have someone who comes here, feels welcome, starts a job search, has multiple staff who say how else can we help you ... we can have a set of wraparound services as we help someone get employed.”