State says Ostrom’s Mushroom farm near Lacey is closing, laying off 239 workers

Ostrom’s Mushroom Farm near Lacey is closing and laying off 239 workers, beginning Aug. 5, the state Employment Security Department announced Tuesday.

The layoffs are permanent, according to the state.

The closure was announced in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining notification. A list of Washington employers, including Ostrom’s, that have announced layoffs can be found at https://esd.wa.gov/about-employees/WARN.

